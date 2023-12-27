Friday, December 29, 2023
December 29, 2023
Obituaries

WEIBEL, Nelly

Nelly Weibel

January 9, 1932 – December 1, 2023

It is with love and deep sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved mother and grandmother.

Nelly Weibel was born on January 9, 1932 in Uster, Switzerland. As a young adult, she pursued her love of languages and moved to Denmark and later to England. In 1954 she married Bruno and together they raised a daughter and two sons – Christa (1959), Kim (1960) and Mark (1966). After a full life in Switzerland, Nelly and Bruno moved to Salt Spring Island in 1992. Here they enjoyed retirement and experienced many years of happiness. The open, friendly nature of Canadians inspired them and they formed lasting friendships.

In 1999 Nelly’s husband died suddenly and in 2002, she had to cope with the painful loss of her daughter, Christa. Despite these huge losses, Nelly decided to live the last phase of her life in her new country, Canada. After many happy, but sometimes lonely times in her beautiful home on Chock Road, Nelly decided to start a new phase in her life. In 2016 she moved to Victoria to take up residence in the Berwick Royal Oak retirement home where she spent her last years in the circle of loving people.

On December 1, 2023 Nelly passed away peacefully in the presence of her sons, Kim and Mark. She will be missed by her five grandchildren in Switzerland. Her warm-hearted love, strength and tender care will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear Mum, dear Granny.

