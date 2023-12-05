Viewpoint: Retreat and rescue provides vital service

The following was sent to Premier David Eby, Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon and media outlets, including the Driftwood.

By OLGA MCGILL

We need urgent help.

I am writing in support of Jaime Halan-Harris, the owner of the Salty Dog Retreat and rescue service.

The Salt Spring Island Local Trust Committee held a temporary use permit (TUP) hearing on Nov. 16, without Jaime or her supporters present, and denied her TUP. It means to close the kennel business and send single moms with young children and youth who were homeless before onto the street — right before Christmas.

Jaime is allowed to bring a delegation and speak at the next meeting, as well as hand in support letters and have supporters speak at the meeting.

The kennel is not just a kennel. Jaime has taken lost dogs and rescues into her care for almost six years now, at no cost to the community and with no funding. It is all out of pocket. She cares for dogs brought to her by the RCMP, Capital Regional District, Islanders Working Against Violence, the vets, ambulance and hospital personnel, and many COVID pups (all about two or two and a half years old) have been surrendered.

The kennel is also a vocational rehab program and provides therapy for youth who were homeless, many of whom are on the spectrum and/or have mental health diagnoses. She specializes in helping those with autism and trauma/mental health diagnoses, and previously ran a successful vocational rehab program through Community Services, as well as the Yellow Sub mental health program. Jaime’s existing program offers them food, housing and support. There are three single parents (one on the spectrum), with a total of five children aged nine months to eight years. One was evicted from her housing due to her son (who is on the spectrum) having meltdowns. So, no support for her, and she will be sent out in the cold with a baby, a four-year-old and her autistic eight-year-old. Can we help these vulnerable people stay in an RV on the property?

The kennel is a vital community service that has been offered free for years, and the housing and vocational rehab are vital to the youth and families who are homeless. Jaime is in the process of registering as a charity so she can get funding support, all for the goal of reducing homelessness and providing support to those in need.

Please be present at the meeting with the Salt Spring Island Local Trust Committee on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at SD64 Learning Hub at 122 Rainbow Rd. We need your help and support.

The writer uses the dog-boarding services of Salty Dog Retreat.