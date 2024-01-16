Viewpoint: Bylaw 537 and due process

By RONALD WRIGHT

There’s only one reason why the latest version of Bylaw 530 has mysteriously become Bylaw 537: to dodge the legal requirement for a full public hearing before it can be passed by Salt Spring trustees. The province recently waived public hearings for new housing bylaws that do not breach an official community plan (OCP). For the past two years, trustee Laura Patrick was telling us — against obvious evidence — that the former version of Bylaw 530, which would have doubled zoning density over most of the island, did not breach the OCP. But she and trustee Jamie Harris had to abandon that fantasy in the face of legal advice and stiff opposition. Now a slimmer version, originally floated last March as “Phase 1” of Bylaw 530, suddenly becomes the “new” Bylaw 537 — and public debate is sidestepped.

In last week’s Driftwood, our trustees posted formal notice that they will give Bylaw 537 “first reading” at a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, by Zoom. If it were only first reading there might be less cause for alarm, as three readings — normally spaced over several months — must be held before a bylaw can be sent to Trust Executive for sign-off. But Laura Patrick has already let slip that she intends to pass all three readings of Bylaw 537 in one go. Trust staff have confirmed this could indeed happen on Jan. 22. If it does, the official notice will have seriously misled the public.

Such gaming of due process is not the only reason for mistrust. Yet again, the trustees are telling us this rezoning bylaw “is consistent” with our OCP. If Bylaw 537 stayed within the map attached to its latest draft, perhaps it might be. But trustees are also seeking ways to grow the bylaw’s reach through “spot zoning,” which means encouraging landowners to apply for extra density piecemeal almost anywhere on Salt Spring. The end result might become much the same as that of Bylaw 530’s most extreme version: haphazard suburban sprawl.

Laura Patrick has always claimed Bylaw 530/537 is urgently needed to tackle the housing shortage, especially the lack of affordable long-term rentals for islanders. If this is true, why does no version of the bylaw even mention affordability or contain any means to achieve it? Why focus only on the free-market auxiliary dwelling unit model, which has failed to ease housing problems in big cities and small communities alike? Why no interest in promoting co-operative or public partnership housing, such as Salt Spring’s successful Croftonbrook? The Trust could also be pushing harder for Salt Spring to be included in the Speculation and Vacancy Tax, and B.C.’s new law to control short-term holiday rentals.

Judging by their deeds so far, our trustees’ main interest seems to be exploiting the housing shortage to unleash mass private development in a legally protected area. The next big project in their cross-hairs is to “revise” our OCP this year and next. They have already obtained $120,000 of public money to hire outside consultants. Salt Springers must watch this carefully and be sure to make their voices heard. The many twists and turns with Bylaw 530/537 do not bode well for an open and above-board process.

Questions and comments on Bylaw 537 should be sent to our trustees Patrick, Harris, and committee chair Tim Peterson, and to planning manager Chris Hutton, with “Bylaw 537” in the subject box: ssiinfo@islandstrust.bc.ca.

The writer is a founding member of Keep Salt Spring Sustainable.