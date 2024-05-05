Tossed & Found 7 exhibit shares treasures

BY GILLIAN MCCONNELL
For TOSSED & FOUND 7
Nine artists who transform trash into treasure are participating in the seventh Tossed & Found exhibition, currently on display at the Salt Spring Gallery. This year’s show, which attracted an enthusiastic crowd and sales at the opening on Friday, May 3, does not disappoint.
The diverse range of materials includes copper pipe, rebar, steel, machine and musical instrument parts, driftwood, wood and canvas scraps, skulls and bones, old prints, art supplies, stained glass, old jewellery, even a leather baby shoe and a Bob Ross lunch kit!And from all of this, an amazing collection of art has been created by Peter Allan, Rae-Anne Huth, Zosia Balec, Nycki Samuels, Braven Rayne, Sabine Roodenburg, Gillian McConnell, Alicja Swiatlon and Shirley Command, the creator of Tossed & Found.Says Command, “Ten years ago, my neighbours were throwing away a broken ladder so I dragged it home and created a garden display. It snowballed from there.” After making a series of home decor items from landfill-destined discards, Command was encouraged by Peter Allan to start creating fine art inspired by Pablo Picasso’s Objets Trouvé. She dreamt of organizing an exhibition and went ahead, even though she had no idea how to pull it off. With help from Jaime Murdoch (now Fry) and the creations of 10 other artists, Tossed & Found was born.This exhibition has been a popular annual event (except for the Covid years) since its inception in 2015. Command says she is “proud of the artists who have participated over the years . . . The passion, creativity and skills exhibited are mind blowing. And, because these artists have other jobs, most exhibit only once a year, at this show. This rarity has created a loyal following of ‘Tossed & Found’ art lovers and collectors.” Command is always looking to welcome new participants, especially those who say “I’m not really an artist, but I made this” (of course, brilliant work!).Many of our local artists and artisans, including our Tossed & Found participants, support our community and our environment by practising the most creative of the 5 Rs: Repurpose. Be uplifted, be inspired and take home a treasure from Tossed & Found 7. The exhibition continues through May 22 at the Salt Spring Gallery, 135 McPhillips Ave, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 250-931-0011 or email saltspringgallery.fine.art@gmail.com.