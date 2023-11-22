This week’s letters to the editor

A “broad-ranging” mandate

In 2017, Salt Spring residents voted strongly in favour of remaining under Islands Trust governance. But it didn’t end there. Those seeking to escape the environmental restrictions of the Trust have discovered a way of achieving their goal without the inconvenience of another referendum: hollow out the agency from within.

As reported in the Oct. 18 Driftwood, (“Islands Trust reveals mandate interpretation”), on Sept. 26, during a closed-door meeting, Trust Council, which consists of trustees from throughout the Trust Area, discussed legal opinions and ostensibly arrived at a “consensus” interpretation that the words “unique amenities” in the Trust mandate “are broad-ranging and may include issues such as, but not limited to, housing, livelihoods, infrastructure and tourism.” Who would have imagined that golfing, real estate sales, shopping and resource extraction would fall under the “preserve and protect” mandate (subject, of course, to “a reasoned recognition of all the elements”)!

Which lawyer would ever agree to such a perverse interpretation of the mandate? Did the Trust’s Governance Committee, which includes both Salt Spring trustees, put their own spin on the legal summary? (Trustee Laura Patrick has argued that interpretation of the mandate should remain “as broad as possible,” while trustee Jamie Harris vowed prior to his running for office to “Stop the Islands Trust.”)

What was the exact wording of the motion, and why was the political discussion on such a critical matter not public? Was there really a “consensus” and were First Nations consulted?

The Sept. 26 “determination” has no legal force, but will guide development of the new Trust Policy Statement, which in turn will shape each island’s official community plan. These documents are legal and determine what can happen on the ground.

Trustees and others who can’t accept the Islands Trust Act as it is written should say so rather than engage in a costly and elaborate game of “let’s pretend.” There can be no open and honest discussion about the future of the islands until the political fog clears.

FRANTS ATTORP,

Salt Spring

Portlock Park track threatened

On Thursday morning the Salt Spring Local Community Commission (LCC) will vote on a master plan for Portlock Park recommended by the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) department that will lead to the elimination of the only track on Salt Spring. This track is heavily used by many people of all ages and abilities throughout the year who are mostly not organized or affiliated with any user group.

PARC claims to have consulted with all user groups and had two community surveys. The surveys could be filled out multiple times by any one person so the results are not a fair representation of public opinion and likely highly biased.

There is room for compromise to accommodate all the needs of the potential users of Portlock if the LCC were to vote to ask PARC to go back and start fair and inclusive consultation with the public that includes opportunities for compromise.

Once the track is gone there is no plan to create one anywhere else. It will be a significant loss to our community. The LCC meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Karen Clark,

Salt Spring

Centennial Park work should have waited

I attended the candidates’ night preceding last fall’s elections of four island community commissioners and two island trustees, and was impressed by their commitment to bring stronger leadership to what was described as dysfunctional island government.

As a veteran who has marched in at least 30 Remembrance Day ceremonies since moving to Salt Spring, I was shocked and disappointed to discover that a plan had been approved to fence off and dig up the area around the cenotaph at Centennial Park on the days immediately preceding Nov. 11.

Surely one of our new commissioners, island trustees or our Capital Regional District director could have stepped in and insisted on at least the postponement of the work and fencing in progress until Nov. 12.

Ken Lee,

Ganges

Cariboo Express evening something special

With missing Salt Spring Folk Club concerts so much in these past few years, it made us appreciate Sunday night’s wonderful show featuring Barney Bentall and The Cariboo Express even more.

It’s been four long years since this amazing group of musicians was last here playing at the Fulford Hall. Every time they come they deliver, and the Bentall family’s Hawthorne Foundation matches all donations made to our local food bank.

The audience responded to the performers’ enthusiasm, talent and humour with three standing ovations. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better we were treated to an unexpected guest appearance by our own Bill Henderson. Accompanied by the musicians in the band, Bill absolutely rocked his song Fly by Night, bringing the audience to their feet again, roaring, clapping and cheering.

I think anyone who was there could feel the magic and know we were all part of something very special.

Our sincere thanks to Barney Bentall and The Cariboo Express, Bill Henderson, Trish Nobile and her army of folk club volunteers that made it all happen. It was truly a night to remember!

Ann Marie Davidson &

Tom McKeachie,

Salt Spring

Island’s generosity impresses again

Sincere appreciation is again expressed to this caring community. Donations related to the Help Ukraine raffle of the past August were sent to Dr. Vitaliy Kubatskyy, a Vancouver friend of islander Igor Darmokhid’s. Our $3,200 was added to a Vancouver campaign.

Vitaliy emailed: “Big thank you to all donors . . . we were able to buy about 60 kg of life-saving medical supplies for battlefield medics operating near Avdiivka, Eastern Ukraine.” The needs expressed include stretchers, slings, elastic sleeves, bandages and medicines.

And, my personal thanks to all who helped celebrate my 90th birthday at Fulford Seniors two weeks ago. Your donations, an amazing $645, will be going to Myroslava in Lviv, to be spent on the children at an orphanage.

Victoria Olchowecki,

Salt Spring