July 29, 1948-October 23, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa (Terry) Fuoco, beloved sister, auntie and friend after a brief, but bravely fought, battle with cancer.

Predeceased by her parents Santy (2005) and Louise (2018), she is survived by her brothers Russ (Star) and Michael (Karen) Fuoco, nieces Holly, Kristi, Leila and Nicole and their children.

Terry spent her youth in Grand Prairie, Victoria, Nanaimo, Winnipeg and Vancouver. In Winnipeg her lifelong passion for music and attending rock concerts began. In 1964, at the age of 16, she travelled by train from Winnipeg to Vancouver to see The Beatles. Terry also interviewed an emerging band from Winnipeg, for her high school newspaper: The Guess Who!

Over the following 43 years, Terry attended over 50 U2 shows around the globe in places like Toronto, California, Hawaii and even Ireland.

Terry was a vibrant woman. People naturally gravitated to her friendly and fun personality. She never had a dull day after taking early retirement from Telus in 1999. She began her retirement by enrolling in a Vet technician course, a lifetime dream. Another dream was to move to Salt Spring Island where in 2006, she purchased a lovely home above St. Mary Lake.

She made many new friends on the Island, volunteered at the SPCA and worked as a Vet Clinic technician. She had an abiding love for all animals and took meticulous care of those in her charge.

Terry had a way with cats and was called the “cat whisperer” by friends. After 16 happy years living on Salt Spring, Terry decided it was time for a change. She bought a lovely apartment in Downtown Sidney in 2022 and immediately made many new friends.

Special thanks to all her wonderful friends during this difficult time and to the Care team at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Angel Fund at Gulf Island Veterinary Clinic or the Victoria Humane Society would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 24, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Avenue, Sidney BC.

“I know that this is

not goodbye.”