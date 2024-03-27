STRIKE, Arthur Kenneth (Ken)

On Saturday March 16, 2024 our father, grandfather and great grandfather Ken, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, in the care of Greenwoods Elder Care on Salt Spring Island B.C.

Ken had a life full of adventure and travel. As a boy he grew up in Gloucestershire England. As a young man he completed University, then fulfilled his duties in the Military.

Ken then packed up his young wife and family and crossed the ocean to Guyana South America where he worked for several years. He then left the heat of the tropics for the snow in Canada, settling in Kemptville Ontario where he worked for the Federal Government retiring as Director of Mediation and Arbitration.

Ken and Gwyn moved to retirement life on Salt Spring Island in 1989 where he enjoyed hobby farming, bee keeping and wine making. Ken was also a lifelong member of the Anglican Church and Masonic Lodge. He will be missed by many friends and acquaintances from over the years.

Ken was predeceased by his wife Gwyn and son-in-law Greg Froome. He is survived by his sons Richard(Pam) and Trevor and daughter Karen, grandchildren Christine(Tyler), Angela, Katie, Kayla(Jesse), Chelsea(Mark) and great grand-daughter Ella.

Special Thank You to Greenwoods for the care and compassion given during Dad’s stay.

Please join us, celebrating his life on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 pm at All Saints by-the-Sea (110 Park Drive).

Donations may be made to Greenwoods at greenwoodseldercare.org.