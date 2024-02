Street sweeping will take place in Ganges on Thursday night, prompting a request for people to not leave their cars parked on the side of the road.

According to Emcon operations manager Andrew Gaetz, the company’s vacuum sweeper operator will be coming to Salt Spring from Vancouver Island on the evening of Feb. 22 and is expected to start working in Ganges at around 9 p.m. until the early daylight hours.

“Our concern is for any vehicles parked in downtown Ganges that may impede our sweeper.”