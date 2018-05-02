Swimmers reach B.C. podium

Local swimmers Joan Gunn-Allard and Jane MacKenzie had podium finishes at the masters swimmers’ provincial championships over the weekend in Richmond.

Gunn-Allard, who competes in the 60-64 age category, placed second in the 200m backstroke with a time of 3.36:72 and third in the 50m butterfly with a time of 40.56. She also competed in the 100m IM, placing 4th; 50m freestyle, placing 4th; 50m backstroke, placing 6th; and 100m freestyle, placing 7th.

In the 55-59 age category, MacKenzie had podium finishes in the following events: 100m breaststroke, where she came second with a time of 1.48:78, and the 50m breaststroke, placing third with a time of 45.45. She also competed in the 50m freestyle, placing 6th; 100m freestyle, placing 7th; 100m IM, placing 7th; and 200m IM, placing 10th.

Some 235 swimmers from all over B.C., plus Alberta, Ontario and the U.S., competed in the swim meet.

Gunn-Allard and MacKenzie are now training for the Canadian Masters Swimming Championships in Calgary, running from May 17 to 19.

For more information on masters swimming on Salt Spring, contact Don Clifford at dadeo357@gmail.com.