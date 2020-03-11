Sneakers get results at Port Alberni Paper Chase

By SUSAN GORDON

DRIFTWOOD CONTRIBUTOR

Winter passes quickly when there are races every second weekend.

Event number five in the Vancouver Island Running Association’s 2020 series saw a dedicated group of Salt Spring Sneakers and friends either spend the night or rise exceptionally early to make the 6 a.m. ferry for the drive to the Port Alberni Paper Chase 15K, held Sunday, March 8.

Fastest runner among the Sneakers was Gary Myers, finishing in 1:10:07 and 13th place in his age group.

A notable 15K personal best time was achieved by Duncan Elsey, who was sixth in his category, and four minutes faster than last year at this event.

Rounding out the Salt Spring men’s participants were Peter Freeman with a 12th place and Eric Ellis, first in M70-74 with an outstanding 1:14:18 that bested his time on this course by a minute.

In women’s divisions, the Sneakers were led by Marion Young (second), followed by Anna Ford (sixth), Doreen Peron (10th), and Mary Freeman, who placed sixth in her age group.

The sixth race of the Island Series, and the longest, the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, takes place on March 22.

It is a rural out and back course with views of Mount Washington, Forbidden Plateau, and Tsolum and Puntledge Rivers. If you’re looking for a great first half-marathon or a potential personal best, this course has a net downhill after the turnaround and is known for producing optimal performances.

For more details on the VIRA Series go to www.islandseries.org or look for #runseriesfunseries.

Full race results can be found at www.racedaytiming.ca.