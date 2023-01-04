Sneakers prepare for season with Prediction Run food bank fundraiser

BY SUSAN GORDON

Special to the Driftwood

Saturday, Dec. 10 saw the annual running of the Sneakers Prediction Run event, a non-race in which participants predict their finishing time over a course revealed the morning of the event.

The entry fee is a donation to Salt Spring Community Services. After contributions were tallied, organizer Julie van Soeren presented the organization with $1,172 for the food bank and noted that “raising money while having fun is a perfect combination.”

Conditions were typically cool and wet, but the enthusiastic crew took off from the start line for either a 5K or 10K distance along Walker’s Hook Road, each managing their pace by “feel” as nobody was allowed to wear a timepiece.

Some runners end up within a mere second or two of their stated time, which had been passed on in advance to the official event director, Eric Ellis.

Tied for the first-place trophy were Janice Dickie and Lise Fraser at just one second over their predicted 5K time. Winning the “Predictionally Challenged” category for the second year in a row was Anne Synnes, at five minutes, six seconds faster than she predicted her 10K. We’re happy that Anne is joining the racing team this year! If this was an actual race, Pat Peron won it by completing the 10K course in 50:35.

After an unscheduled holiday break, thanks to the weather, the Sneakers are continuing to prepare for the upcoming Vancouver Island Race Series, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Sidney with the Harriers Pioneer 8K. This is an eight-race series with courses measured as per World Athletics and Athletics Canada specifications for accuracy. Runners with membership in B.C. Athletics also qualify for provincial and national standings and local championships. More information can be found on the VIRA website: www.islandseries.org/.

The Sneakers invite all interested runners to try a few group workouts, fine-tune their racing and training protocols, or run entirely for fun and camaraderie. As some members have moved away or retired from racing, team captain Eric Ellis would enjoy welcoming newcomers to the roster of competitive Sneakers. Our membership and workouts are free and include guidance from coach Susan Gordon. Find us on Facebook groups at the Salt Spring Sneakers and request to join if you’re interested in running for recreation or racing purposes.