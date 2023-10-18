SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Everyone has stories to tell. Stories are incredibly important, but not everyone has the opportunity to tell theirs.

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 28, coloratura soprano Cicela Månsson and pianist Don Conley will give voice to some of their favourites in a concert entitled Songs of Love and Life at ArtSpring. These life journeys, recounted in a story, a scene, or a vignette, offer a view into the composers’ life-experiences. The music will lead you through peaceful bliss, exclamations of good cheer, murmurs of loneliness, roars of rage, and calls for love. You will be invited to gently hold the thought of someone you love while the songs unfold through works by Copland, Barber, Debussy, Fauré, Finzi and R. Strauss.

Earlier this year Månsson attended Servir Antico – Our City of Ladies, a concert created by Early Music Vancouver artist-in-residence Catalina Vicens. In this concert, Vicens asked the audience to reserve their applause until the end and enjoy the musical ride. This incredibly impactful experience inspired Songs of Love and Life, intended to be an immersive experience for the audience to sit in peace (without the imperative to applaud) while experiencing the stories of these diverse and beautiful songs.

In 2022, after almost eight years as executive and artistic director of ArtSpring, Månsson returned to life as a musician, exploring collaborations with musicians, composers and other artists.

“Making music is a passion that I had to continue exploring,” she said.

Conley added that he is “forever amazed at the beauty and clarity of Cicela’s voice and how she’s able to spin a personal story through music that genuinely connects with audiences.”

Conley is a pianist, organist, harpsichordist, performer, choral director and teacher with a career of more than 40 years. You may be more familiar with Conley’s back as he conducts the Salt Spring Singers, but during next week’s concert, you’ll hear Conley’s skill as a pianist and musical collaborator. “Don is always striving to get more out of the music, to understand deeply what the composer wanted, and endeavour to create a true collaboration,” observed Månsson.

Conley and Månsson look forward to sharing the joy of their collaboration in this evening of song. Their Oct. 28 concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.