Simon Millerd and Friends at All Saints

SUBMITTED BY MUSIC MAKERS

Hosted by Music Makers of the Anglican Parish, local trumpeter Simon Millerd will be presenting a concert of original music with some off-island friends this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., Millerd will be joined by Dan Reynolds on piano and Mike Bjella on tenor saxophone, clarinet and flute for a unique, enlivening sonic landscape that is enhanced by the excellent acoustics in All Saints by-the-Sea. Their music follows the tradition of jazz as a “melting pot” of different influences, being highly influenced by classical, folk and Indian Carnatic music.

Reynolds, a brilliant pianist and composer from Vancouver, has been joining Millerd for periodic jazz vespers services at the church over the past year. Bjella is no stranger to the island and will be travelling from Vermont to bring us his highly energetic, inspired and joyful improvisations.

Bjella and Millerd will also be giving workshops at the high school and with local big band Swing Shift at the Salt Spring Island Multi Space for those who are interested in jazz, improvisation, original music and creativity. Get in touch with Michelle Footz at mfootz@sd64.org to learn how to participate. (All welcome, bring your own instrument.)

Reynolds and Bjella have a beautiful duo recording entitled Love Songs that is available everywhere. Millerd will soon be releasing a new album called The Hush, which features both Bjella and Reynolds, some of which was recorded live at All Saints church last summer. They will again be recording the Jan. 13 concert.

Concert tickets are available at the door for $20 and $10 for students. Infants are welcome free of charge. The concert will be one set, no intermission, approximately one hour and 15 minutes in length.