Seedy Saturday ready for growing excitement

SUBMITTED BY ISLAND NATURAL GROWERS

Island Natural Growers is proud to present the 29th annual Salt Spring Seedy Saturday. Join us Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farmers’ Institute.

Entry is by donation. This seasonal community event is a great opportunity to meet fellow gardeners, pick up some locally grown seeds and plants, and learn from your neighbours.

There will be seed producers, fruit tree growers, beekeepers, community groups and more from Salt Spring and surrounding islands. The heart of the event is always our seed swap table. There will also be a free educational series held during the afternoon, featuring talks and demonstrations. Coffee and food vendors will be there with some delicious offerings to snack on through the day.

We will have more educational opportunities on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., again at the Farmers’ Institute. A farmer-to-farmer panel discussion will include topics such as adapting to climate change and unpredictable weather, and the viability of small-scale farming and tips for financial success.

Join us for conversations about overcoming the challenges facing farmers on Salt Spring, whether it’s drought, heat or high costs of production. You don’t have to be a farmer to participate and you can gain valuable insight from experienced growers. Panelists will include growers from Duck Creek Farm, Bright Farm, Ruckle Heritage Farm and Chorus Frog Farm. Entry to this event is by donation, with a suggested amount of $5.