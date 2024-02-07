Search & rescue command vehicle a game changer

By JASON GRINDLER

SAR Manager, Public Information Officer

After a highly successful fundraising campaign in 2022-23, Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue (SSISAR) is pleased to publicly announce the deployment of our new customized Mobile Incident Command Vehicle (CV).

This modern, purpose-built, four-wheel-drive self-contained Mobile Incident Command Centre fills a critical gap in the SSISAR vehicle fleet, replacing our aged and limited 1998 converted bread van. This new vehicle will allow access to a greater number of areas in all weather conditions. It has been custom built to leverage all the technological and safety improvements that a high-functioning SAR group requires.

Since soft launching the deployment in mid-2023, SSISAR volunteers have been putting this customized vehicle through its paces; testing, upgrading, fine-tuning and leveraging all the capabilities it offers.

Utilizing Satellite based internet connection and an onboard integrated generator, this vehicle can function without interruption, anywhere it is required. Linked computer systems use electronic mapping software that allows for real time tracking of search teams, clues and search areas that seamlessly connect to electronic search planning and management software, making searches and rescues as efficient and as safe as possible.

“This CV represents an incredible leap forward in our capabilities and will be the operations hub for all of our search, rescue and emergency activities on Salt Spring and the other Southern Gulf Islands for years to come,” says search and rescue society president and SAR manager Conrad Bowden.

This vehicle and all the significant benefits it provides to the members of the community in need, as well as the increased safety for our responders, could not have been possible without the support of so many generous and giving individuals and organizations.

We want to give particular thanks to the following organizations; the Province of British Columbia, Salt Spring Island 100+ Women Who Care, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 92 – Salt Spring, Country Grocer, Windsor Plywood and several anonymous donors.

On behalf of our non-profit team of unpaid professional SAR volunteers, we cannot thank you enough for your support.

Did you know that Salt Spring SAR’s coverage area not only includes Salt Spring Island, but the other Southern Gulf Islands as well?

SSISAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In case of emergency, call 911 at no cost for rescue. Our team of committed volunteers are here to help. Learn more at ssisar.org.