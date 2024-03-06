Scrabble, silent auction events raise funds

SUBMITTED BY SSG2G

Salt Spring Grand(m)others to Grandmothers are presenting their 16th annual Scrabble Fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers Campaign.

HIV/AIDS continues to devastate communities in Africa as grandmothers struggle to raise millions of orphaned children. The Salt Spring Grand(m)others to Grandmothers fundraising efforts support over 300 community-led organizations turning the tide of HIV/AIDS in the 15 African countries hardest hit by the pandemic. An integrated and holistic approach focuses on projects in healthcare, income generation, food security, education, protection from violence, counselling and community mobilization. Communities are recovering, but much more needs to be done.

The Scrabble Fundraiser is the Grand(m)others’ foremost effort, and between it and other initiatives has donated over $250,000 to the campaign since 2007. Games are played by donation at events at the Salt Spring Inn (2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 7) and the Harbour House from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 with a silent auction. You can bring a friend or come on your own and be partnered with new friends. You might even win a prize.

Online donations are also welcomed.