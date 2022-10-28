Salt Spring Island RCMP provide 2022 third-quarter statistics

As of Oct. 1, 2022, Salt Spring RCMP have now responded to 2,217 calls for service so far this year. In this last third quarter of the calendar year, Salt Spring RCMP responded to 857 calls and conducted an additional 400+ foot patrols in Centennial Park and other Island areas. SSI RCMP members conducted an additional 125 licensed premises checks (bar walks) and issued over 200 violation tickets and traffic warnings over this third quarter.

As part of the 850+ calls during this three-month period, SSI RCMP responded to 12 firearms offences, six sex-related offences, 106 mental health-related calls and 20 impaired driving reports. Regarding traffic statistics, 12 no-insurance violation tickets were issued and 25 motor vehicle incidents (collisions) were attended by police. Multiple frauds were reported during this quarter with monies taken by fraudsters reported to be in excess of $67,000. Many of these frauds take place via websites and email and are untraceable, so police are urging the public to exercise due diligence when people are requesting funds online.

Regarding public involvement, members assisted with a ‘Cram a Cruiser’ food drive for the local food bank that was very successful, resulting in hundreds of pounds of food and over $1,000 cash donated by generous members of this community. Salt Spring RCMP had a booth at the fall fair where visitors took the time to meet our officers and speak to us about what they are seeing in the community. In addition, members also gave a presentation to the law class at Gulf Islands Secondary School in September.

Some of the calls from the third quarter of 2022 are detailed below:

July

• A youth used multiple knives to cut herself and stab the walls of her home. Police attended and transported the youth to Hospital for assessment.

• Police are investigating an arson on Island that resulted in a vehicle and residence set ablaze.

• SSI RCMP responded to a report of a young child assaulted by a parental figure, coupled with domestic violence in the home. Charges were recommended to Crown and the investigation is continuing.

• A stolen bicycle was reported to police.

• A boat exploded in Ganges Harbour; an investigation revealed no criminal act had taken place.

• Police apprehended an adult female in mental health crisis who had broken into multiple houses. The female was safely apprehended without injury and transported to Lady Minto Hospital for assessment.

• SSI RCMP responded to a male in an apparent mental health crisis who was threatening to harm others. Under Mental Health Act provisions, the male was safely taken to Lady Minto for assessment prior to his injuring anyone.

• A prolific property criminal was arrested on Salt Spring Island. Multiple warrants were executed and the male was subsequently transported off-Island and into police custody in Duncan.

August

• Police provided some parenting advice for a parent sending rude, insulting and vulgar texts to his children.

• RCMP responded to a domestic dispute where the male was yelling and belittling his spouse for pruning the bushes and landscaping around their jointly owned property. The situation was mediated and respect was encouraged/expected in the future.

• A report was received by police of a car “keyed” in the downtown Ganges area; with no CCTV video or witnesses in the area, no suspects were identified.

• SSI RCMP conducted a marine patrol in the Ganges Harbour area with multiple boats being checked for safety compliance. The occupants of one boat refused to answer police questions, became belligerent and aggressive, attempted to board the police patrol boat and threatened to assault police. Pepper spray was subsequently deployed and both occupants were then arrested for obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

• The youth who was responsible for all the “Oil” and “Oiler” graffiti tags throughout the community (in excess of 300 tags) was caught and will be referred to Restorative Justice program to take responsibility for his mischief and vandalism.

• Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a grocery store parking lot. It was later determined the driver had simply forgot where they parked.

• A male was arrested after he was found trying to buy a gun to kill multiple people on Salt Spring Island. Charges have been recommended to Crown and the male was escorted off the island.

September

• SSI RCMP arrested a male who was found to be trafficking suspected methamphetamine and charges have been recommended to Crown. The suspect, who is not originally from Salt Spring Island, was subsequently released with several conditions including not to be on Salt Spring Island.

• SSI RCMP received a report of child sexual exploitation at the hands of a family member. The Ministry of Child and Family Services is investigating.

• A female was located by Salt Spring RCMP and arrested for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. She was then transported off-island to address her breach charges, which were in another jurisdiction.

• A male was arrested by SSI RCMP and charges are being recommended to Crown Counsel for cocaine trafficking.

• On a warm and sunny day, police were advised of an overheating canine in a vehicle. The dog’s owners were found and the situation addressed.

• A domestic dispute in the downtown Ganges area was reported to police and upon arrival, police confirmed the presence of both drugs and stolen property in the vehicle. The male and female were both arrested and charges recommended to Crown Counsel.

• SSI RCMP responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle south of Ganges. The driver of the vehicle was located, found to be impaired by alcohol and was subsequently charged with impaired driving, given an immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Salt Spring RCMP have identified multiple traffic concerns throughout the island, including and especially, impaired driving. Salt Spring RCMP are also reminding motorists that school zones are in effect and that drivers must obey school bus signs as students are picked up and dropped off. School buses have CCTV and drivers who do not stop will be fined accordingly.