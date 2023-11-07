Wednesday, November 8, 2023
November 8, 2023
Lion's mane jellyfish (and leaf) photographed in the Salish Sea by Ann Donahue.
Island Life

Salish Sea season presentation at the library

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Have you ever wondered if there are seasons in the underwater marine environment of the Salish Sea?

Does the environment change when the water gets cooler and the daylight gets shorter? What happens to the animal life and the seaweeds large and small?

Underwater photographer Ann Donahue and marine biologist Anne Parkinson snorkel year round along the shoreline of Salt Spring. Join them for a dive into the seasons of the Salish Sea. Through a collection of anecdotes and short videos, you will swim through spring, fall, summer and winter around Salt Spring, including areas off Vesuvius, Fulford Harbour, Beddis Beach, Xwaaqw’um (Burgoyne Bay), Churchill Beach and Isabella Point.

This visually rich presentation is sponsored by the marine stewardship group of Transition Salt Spring to promote local awareness of the precious marine ecosystem surrounding the island.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the community program room of the Salt Spring Library. Entry is by donation with proceeds going to the Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre.

