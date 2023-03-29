Residents, Trust continue cell-tower opposition

Sign-wielding Canvasback Place residents tried to stare down an excavator as it made its way up a communications tower access road last Friday morning, but eventually let the machine pass rather than be arrested by Salt Spring RCMP.

Residents at the site were upset that work had commenced by a contractor to Rogers Communications Ltd., despite the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee (LTC) restating its opposition to the project. A Feb. 14 letter was sent to Rogers from LTC chair Tim Peterson, reiterating the LTC’s reasons for rescinding a previous approval decision and advising the corporation “to indefinitely suspend any development at the proposed site.” The letter was copied to federal regulator Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada.

Julian Clark, a spokesperson for the Concerned Residents of Canvasback (CRoC) group, said Friday that despite the trustees being “100 per cent with us . . . the legal group within the Islands Trust don’t report to our trustees, and [they don’t] seem willing to take any action. So the residents are left here by themselves to deal with a $23-billion corporation.”

Clark said Monday that trenches were dug and the area roped off on Friday. A “no trespassing” sign was also moved away from a public trail head and closer to the construction site.

Peterson told the Driftwood that a letter with similar contents to the Rogers missive was sent to ISED on Friday. And as previously reported, he said the LTC passed a motion at its last meeting asking for Trust staff to clarify what options the Trust has, if any, to stop the current project.

“It’s my understanding that the Islands Trust doesn’t have the power to issue a stop-work order,” he noted.

Peterson said he had reached out to the western-region ISED office and hoped to have further conversations with staff there this week. Last May ISED personnel advised the LTC they did not agree with the LTC’s reasons for rescinding their previous decision. Those reasons hinge on proponents not following a draft Islands Trust model protocol for the application while claiming the protocol had been fulfilled, as well as providing “inaccurate information” and omitting other information from its application to the LTC.

But Rogers is not the only agency behind the communications tower.

Capital Region Emergency Service Telecommunications (CREST) Inc. operates a communication system for emergency responders throughout the Capital Regional District. CREST general manager Gordon Horth said Monday that improving communications for fire, ambulance and police services on the north-west side of the island has been a CREST priority for several years.

“The first responder community has said overwhelmingly they need this facility,” said Horth.

He said CREST first approached TELUS to use that company’s existing Channel Ridge tower that has been in place next to the proposed Rogers/CREST one for about 20 years, but was informed there was no room to add anything to that facility. Landowner Onni Group was also asked about alternate sites, said Horth, but Onni was not interested in seeing a tower installed in another area. CRoC members have publicly suggested exploring that option.

After what Horth described as “probably the most rigorous” period of public consultation CREST has ever participated in, and acquiring concurrence with the plan from the LTC in July of 2021, CREST invested $250,000 of public funds in infrastructure, which is now sitting in a warehouse.

“We could have made that investment in another community,” he said.

He said Canvasback is considered a good site because it’s adjacent to existing water and telecommunications utilities, has power, road access and tall trees that screen most of the structure, and works well from a technical point of view.

A CREST site overview document touches on the radiofrequency (RF) and health question, which is a concern of area residents. The closest property is only 42 metres from the tower, when 500 metres is the recommended minimum distance in the new Islands Trust antenna siting model protocol.

“A number of community members have inquired about whether Rogers has considered the cumulative RF impact of the TELUS and Rogers towers on the surrounding neighbourhood. For this installation, Rogers have calculated that the cumulative RF output (inclusive of the existing TELUS equipment onsite) will only be a maximum of 2.3 per cent of the allowable [Health Canada Safety Code 6] limit when measured to the nearest home.”

When asked to provide a comment about the project and construction timeline, Rogers responded by saying, “Our shared focus continues to be on expanding coverage and providing a more consistent wireless experience for first responders, residents and visitors on Salt Spring. Working with CREST, who will locate their emergency communications equipment on the tower, we looked at a number of locations and found the Channel Ridge site provides the elevation needed for better coverage and enhanced public safety.”

Horth said he expected the work would take between four and eight weeks to complete if it proceeds.

Clark said Canvasback residents will continue to picket the area and put pressure on the Islands Trust and other bodies to prevent the project from being completed, and will press for another location to be found in the area. The residents have stated in the past they are not against cell towers or improving cell service or communication for emergency responders.

“It is just unjust, and I don’t like to see things that are unjust,” he said.