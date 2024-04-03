PREDDY, Hugh Wayne

Hugh cast off from his last moorage for a final trip on March 23, 2024 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Karen, his son Ryan, his daughter Angie (Gavin) Mitchell; his granddaughter Paige, daughter in law Megan, granddaughters Emma and Kaycee Preddy; chosen sister Thea, sister in laws Arlene, Eileen and Nancy (Gus); along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Garth, parents Ernest and Mabel, and sister Iris.

Hugh was born in Prince Albert, SK and at the age of 10 the family moved to Delta, BC where he lived until his marriage to Karen in 1963. They spent the next 12 years living in Vancouver, BC where he worked first at Canadian Pacific Railway in the computing centre, and then at the new Simon Fraser University until his retirement in 2003.

In 1975, the couple moved to Maple Ridge, BC where Hugh built the family home and lived there until 2003. The arrival of Ryan, Garth and Angie formed the family. Then Lihn and Thong (two Vietnamese boat children) joined the family for five years until reunited with their family members.

Boating was Hugh’s passion and summers were spent exploring the Gulf Islands using the family cabin on Mayne Island, BC as a base. Hugh joined the Maple Ridge Power Squadron where he held various positions and eventually became commander in 1988.

In 1996, an advertisement for the position of “Justice of the Peace” drew his attention. For the next 5 years, he handled all search warrants and hearings (outside court hours) for an area north of the Fraser River.

Retirement brought a change of homes and islands. Salt Spring Island had a sailing club where he was wharfinger for 5 years and was involved in the dock expansion. Life was good.

Hugh had many different interests and was always building something; a 28 ft. cabin cruiser from scratch, rebuilt a 39 ft. sailboat, a summer cabin, the family home, garages, barns, sheds etc. When he wasn’t building, he took up hang gliding, crewing a sailboat from Hawaii to Vancouver, driving a Vanpool with 10 ladies, farming with cattle, 200 chickens and emus. Hugh had a wicked sense of humor, and looked forward to April Fools day.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Magda Leon, our family doctor. The doctors and nurses in the emergency room at Lady Minto, the home care nurses, and a special thanks to Dr. Holly Slakov for a peaceful sendoff.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lady Minto Hospital Foundation (www.LadyMintoFoundation.com) or a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Please visit www.HughPreddy.com for more details.