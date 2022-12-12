Tuesday, December 13, 2022
December 13, 2022
SEARCH
The now-revoked avian flu zone, shown on a map of Salt Spring.
News

Poultry restrictions lifted 

By Robb Magley

Salt Spring’s poultry community breathed a sigh of relief this week, as Canada’s lead agency on the avian flu influenza response lifted restrictions on movement of birds. 

With the issuance of a revocation order Friday evening, Dec. 9, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which had declared a large portion of the island to be a Primary Control Zone (PCZ) following discovery of the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds here last month, signalled an end to restrictions. The security zone boundary had followed a roughly 10-kilometre diameter circle, centred on Ganges — effectively most of Salt Spring Island north of Fulford. Movement controls per the Health of Animals Act had required special permits to move “birds, their products and by-products, as well as things exposed to birds” into, out of, within, or through the PCZ. 

According to Inspection Canada, avian influenza viruses — such as the H5N1 virus present in Asia — may, on rare occasions, cause disease in humans; transmission to humans occurs through close contact with infected birds or heavily contaminated environments. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

BC Nurses’ Union urges support for Lady Minto Hospital staff with Tuesday rally

A BC Nurses' Union letter highlights nursing staff shortage at Lady Minto Hospital and urges public support at a Dec. 13 event at the hospital.

Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre earns 100+Women funds

SUBMITTED BY 100+ Women who care After three compelling presentations, including from the Beaver Point Community Hall Association and Salt Spring Therapeutic Riding Association, Jane...

Viewpoint: Matching funds offer aids cat rescue society this month

Donations made to the Cats of Salt Spring Rescue Society this month will be matched by an anonymous donor.

Editorial: Giving has impact

The GivingTuesday movement marked its 10th anniversary last week. Since 2012, the last Tuesday of November has been pegged as the one day of each...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
2.8 ° C
3.8 °
1.7 °
82 %
1kmh
75 %
Wed
3 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
1 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933