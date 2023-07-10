Monday, July 10, 2023
July 10, 2023
Map of properties served by the CRD's Beddis Water System.
News

Possible contamination of Beddis water system 

By Driftwood Staff

Salt Spring households on the Beddis water service are being told they must boil their water until further notice, as a water main break over the weekend may have led to contamination. 

The Capital Regional District (CRD) issued the boil water advisory Monday morning, July 10, and according to CRD officials came “as a precaution” and will be in effect until the system is flushed and water testing indicates the water is safe for drinking. 

“Residents [served by the Beddis water system] should boil their drinking water until further notice,” according to the CRD. “The advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘all clear’ notice, at which time the impacted customers will be notified.” 

The advisory was issued in consultation with Island Health, according to the CRD, who suggest household tap water be boiled vigorously for at least one minute and cooled before drinking. 

For updates regarding this advisory, visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater

