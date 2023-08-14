PHELAN, DANIEL D.

Daniel D. Phelan of Salt Spring Island B.C. died in his 93rd 2023,(August 5th,) at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (nee Southern). Loving father to Mary Julia (deceased), Tracey Dorey ( nee Phelan), Jaime Phelan (Mark Barry), of Ensenada, Mexico., Darragh Phelan of Toronto, Ont. and Maureen Phelan of Salt Spring Island, B.C. Loving grandfather to Conor Phelan-Barry of Vancouver B.C., brother to Peter Patrick of Vancouver B.C. and sister to Darralyn Bonnor of Victoria B.C. Uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Dan was born in Toronto, Ont. on October 10th, 1930, son of Darragh Phelan and Margaret (Peggy Pike) Phelan. He attended Toronto’s Del La Salle, then onto Loyola College, Montreal , Que. where he was president of the student body. He attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and received a Hotel School Administration B. Sc., in 1955. Sports included fencing, tennis, track, and football. His fraternity was Chi, Alpha Phi Chapter. He was hired by Sheraton Hotel Corp. in the Sales and Marketing Department from 1955-1959. He was then promoted to Sales Manager for Canada Sheraton Ltd., in 1960. He joined Skyline Hotels Ltd., Toronto as Manager from 1960-1963, and was then promoted as General Manager in 1965. In 1965 his uncle, Paul J. Phelan asked him to join the family business, Cara Operations Ltd., as the General Manager Regional Division (1965-1969). He was promoted to Vice President in the Restaurant and Hotel Division in 1969. At Cara he introduced the revolutionary Remenco automated equipment system to the hotel and restaurant industry. He retired from Cara in 1989, after 25 years of service.

In addition to his business successes, Dan was very active in the community he served. He was Chairman of the National Committee Red Carpet Canada in 1967, and a member of the CRFA, (Canadian Restaurant and Food Services Association). From 1980-1988 , he was chairman of the Metropolitan Toronto Convention and Visitors Association, and sat on the Board of Directors in 1985. In 1991 he was honoured with the Ontario Hostelry Institute Gold Award for Excellence. Additionally, as a member of the Toronto Board of Trade.

In retirement Dan sat on the board of the Lady Minto Hospital, S.S.I., where he was an active fund raiser, including the Phantom Ball. He became treasurer of the Grace Point strata on Salt Spring Island. He greatly enjoyed his participation and numerous victories with Toast Masters International on S.S.I., and his many endeavours with the Salt Spring Tennis Association. Dan’s other passions included tennis, nature, skiing, travel and scuba diving. In 1989, Daniel and Barbara retired to Salt Spring Island, B.C. where they lived a full and active life which included boating, with Dan deftly skippering his beloved Grand Banks boat, the Mary Julia, up and down the B.C. coast and included a memorable trip to Alaska . He loved spending winters on Sanibel Island, and St. Lucia.Dan/Danny Boy is remembered for his Irish charm, sartorial splendour, eclectic hat collection and his tremendous warmth and devotion to family and friends.

Many thanks to the staff of Lady Minto Hospital over the years, particularly to his G.P., Dr. R. Reznick and Jean. And to Dan Bouchard, and his team at Access Care Management, particularly Marni, who understood the value of a good party.

A funeral mass on Salt Spring will take place on Thursday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Grace, 135 Drake Rd. A visitation and funeral mass will be at Rosar-Morrison’s Funeral Home on (TBA) #467 Sherbourne St. Toronto, with a reception to follow at the home of Darragh Phelan, #15 Amelia St. Toronto.

Private burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto.