Patricia (Pat) Jem Macpherson

1936 – 2023

November 7, 2023 – Patricia (Pat) Macpherson, age 87, peacefully with her husband and her island family at her side. Survived by her soulmate John Macpherson, adoring pup Angus, her loving sisters in-law Carol Macpherson (Michael Johnson) and Laurie Hayes (Glenn), much extended family, half brothers Richard Ellison (Maggy) and David Ellison, estranged daughter and son Jane Mackenzie and Garnet Bartlett, and grandson Mackenzie (Mac) Flett.

Pat had two quite full lives, beginning in Perth, Scotland. The class system grated, and she emigrated to Canada at 20 with husband Godfrey Bartlett. They worked across Canada and eventually settled in Surrey, operating their own business. They divorced after 28 years.

Pat then met John in Vancouver in 1986. The two had an instant “meeting of the minds” and became inseparable friends, dreaming, philosophizing and cycling. They also adventured – first to the US, then to Thailand, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, visiting friends, hiking the Himalayas and living as pilgrims in Buddhist monasteries. They married in 1988 and bought their first home.

They cycled the Camino in 1991, purchased land on Salt Spring in 1994 and built their dream home in 1999. They then opened Cloud 9 Oceanview B&B and treated some 2,000 couples to a taste of Salt Spring. Pat especially loved entertaining family and friends, the two also finding time to travel to Australia, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Britain and more.

Pat rediscovered cycling at age 74, which inspired younger friends. Soon she was organizing tours to Chemainus, Victoria, Merridale Cidery and more. She spent her 79th birthday cycling Thetis Island and cruised and cycled the islands of Croatia at 83.

Pat struck some as a “deep, introspective person with a vast curiosity, intuition, and insight into the world around her’’. Many others recall her humor, laughter, wisdom, generosity, directness, kindness to all creatures, loyalty and her wide welcoming smile for newcomers. Pat’s gold standard was one of mutual inclusion. John was hugely proud of her and his family loved her dearly.

Pat also loved science, mechanics, arts and crafts, literature and supercars. (A Ferrari rental for her 65th was well received.) A lifelong reader, Pat had a frightening knowledge of the life sciences and more besides, sharing deeply with her Book Club and many friends. She volunteered at the Library and for the annual Book sale as well, and especially loved “volunteering” for her Wine Club duties – researching, sipping, laughing and sharing no-nonsense opinions about the quality on offer.

Pat disavowed spiritual beliefs but resonated with the wisdom of Zen, which merged science and her own sense of self, birth, life and death. As a dewdrop slips into the shining sea or as a cloud forms and changes but does not “die”… Pat was a natural.

Pat and John remained devoted, and Pat lived to the last fully present and engaged. She went in gratitude and peace, with nothing on her bucket list and no regrets. Heartfelt thanks to Pat’s closest friends invited as beloved witnesses (Wendy Vine, Victoria Skinner, Karen Laidlaw) and to Dr. Holly Slakov and Nurse friend Isy Cohen for their compassionate professionalism. Pat is fiercely missed but not gone: her heart beats on through all of us who loved her.