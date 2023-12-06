Friday, December 8, 2023
December 8, 2023
Seen with the completed ArtSpring bench honouring the late island resident and philanthropist Dorothy Cutting are Island Pathways volunteer bench team members, from left, Donald McLennan, Peter Lamb, David Cater and Dave Depper.
Island Life

Pathway bench roster keeps growing

By Contributed Article

By JEAN GERLWICKS

FOR ISLAND PATHWAYS

The Partners Creating Pathways (PCP) committee of Island Pathways’ (IP) volunteers has been busy again. This month they have installed two benches.

The bench that has lived for many years under some cherry trees, along Lower Ganges Road, the very first pathway IP constructed, needed relocating.  It was in the way of the ground preparation for the long-awaited new fire hall that will be going in at this spot. PCP committee members moved it further down the pathway, to a lovely spot on RCMP property, with that agency’s permission.     

They also installed a bench, in honour of Dorothy Cutting, for ArtSpring on their property.

These benches have been built by long-time PCP member/volunteer Donald McLennan. The ArtSpring bench is the 49th bench he has built since moving to Salt Spring and that he, most often with PCP help, has installed along community pathways and numerous other spots around our beautiful island. There will be a special celebration thanking McLennan when his 50th bench gets installed next year. 

Island Pathways wants to say a big thank you to McLennan and the entire PCP Committee for their well over 10 years of service to our island for the Ganges Village Pathway Network, numerous map kiosks, informative interpretive panels, installation of bike racks, fencing and even a bridge.

