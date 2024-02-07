Thursday, February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024
SEARCH
Opinion

Opinion: Doggone manners

By Contributed Article

By ROBERT STURREY

A couple of weeks ago I was hiking in Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park when I was attacked from behind by an off-leash dog.

The dog bit me in the calf and ran back to its dog walker. The wound wasn’t serious, and after giving the dog walker a suitable lecture I carried on with my hike.

But I began to feel uneasy. What if my wound had been serious? What if this unleashed dog attacked someone else? What if the victim was a child who was seriously injured and traumatized for life?

I knew I had to speak up, so I placed a warning on the Salt Spring Exchange with details of the attack. I received emails of support but also tales of dog attacks on Salt Spring, one requiring hospitalization, stitches and rabies injections.

I have been hiking Salt Spring’s beautiful trails for years and I have encountered many hikers and their dogs. Most dogs are friendly and well behaved but not all. I have been barked at, growled at, jumped on by overly friendly dogs while the owners shout at me, “Don’t worry, my dog is friendly and won’t hurt you.”

I am dog friendly and not afraid of dogs, but some people are. A poorly trained dog that rushes towards another hiker can be a frightening experience for those people who are afraid.

You who are dog owners know your dog. Do they walk alongside you unleashed, or do they rush down the trail ahead of you looking for an exciting encounter? Perhaps a deer to chase or a hiker to bark at.

Zandoyo bed & breakfast

The rules in a provincial park are clear. All dogs must be leashed. Personally, if a dog is well trained and stays with its owner I don’t think it needs to be leashed. But the rules are there to protect the public so everyone can feel safe. Unfortunately, we do not have strict CRD enforcement, and no one here seems to be enforcing the rules. My question to the CRD is this: Where are you?

If walkers and hikers could be brave enough and suggest to dog owners that their poorly behaved dog needs to be on a leash, we would all benefit. Most of us don’t like to be told we are breaking the rules, and some owners may react defensively. I don’t see any alternative.

Don’t we all deserve to enjoy ourselves in this beautiful nature without fear and harassment? If all of us, dog owners and non-dog owners alike, could take responsibility to ensure our environment is safe and friendly, then perhaps we can avoid dog aggression that leads to serious consequences.

If not, then incidents like this will happen again — sooner or later.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Fundraising for local family dog’s surgery hits halfway mark

A Salt Spring mother is getting closer to her goal of providing life-saving veterinary care for her son’s dog Bella.  A GoFundMe online fundraiser for...

Devastating sheep kills prompt calls for dog control

Salt Spring livestock farmers are asking members of the public to respect the island’s  agricultural community and to keep their dogs under control following...

Viewpoint: Burgoyne info contradicts

By PATRICIA LOCKIE While applauding the support for investigative journalism expressed by the writers of “Background info provides Burgoyne context” (Feb. 17 Driftwood), it is...

Background info provides context for Burgoyne park decisions

By BRIONY PENN, ELIZABETH WHITE, CATE MCEWEN AND MELANIE FURMAN We would like to provide more historical context to the Jan. 26 editorial regarding the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
2.8 ° C
4.8 °
1.2 °
98 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933