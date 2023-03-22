Wednesday, March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023
SEARCH
Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp attendees tackle a live fire at a previous year’s camp. The 2023 version is going on this week on Pender Island. (Photo courtesy Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp)
Island Life

Next generation of responders train at Pender camp

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY GULF ISLANDS FIRE RESCUE CADET CAMP

Pender Island Fire Rescue (PIFR), in association with Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue and other emergency response partners including the RCMP and BC Ambulance Service, are guiding 16 courageous students through an intense boot camp of hands-on fire and rescue training this week.

The first Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, PIFR received a record number of applications for the week-long spring break program. This year’s successful cadets (ages 15 to 18) hail from the Southern Gulf Islands and Southern Vancouver Island.

Endorsed by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, the Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp has grown into one of the most respected camps of its kind in Canada. Totalling over 100 hours of rigorous training, the cadets reach new levels of confidence, self-esteem, fitness and teamwork through hands-on instruction in structure fires, auto extrication, high-angle rope rescue, search and rescue, medical first response and more.

The cadets receive first-hand experience in search and rescue operations onboard a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft, one of the largest search and rescue hovercraft in the world, as well as on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter and RCMP vessels.

The Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp is one of the few youth firefighting programs in Canada to engage and supervise teens 24 hours a day for six consecutive days. This is possible thanks to the commitment of over 40 firefighters and community mentors who volunteer over 2,500 hours in the areas of development, training, oversight, food, lodging and other support roles.

Pender Island Fire Chief Mike Dine developed the concept for the camp over 20 years ago with the first bi-annual cadet camp taking place in 2005.

“Our community-based Gulf Island fire department provides youth from across the Capital Region with essential life skills that will serve them well for the rest of their lives,” said Dine. “In just one week, there is an amazing transformation in our cadets as they see the value of community service, teamwork and leadership skills, while learning through first-hand experiences.”

A number of camp graduates have gone on to become accredited firefighters and first responders or chosen other careers in support of public health and safety. Several of these graduates have returned for the 2023 camp as instructors and mentors to add their encouragement and expertise.

The cadets will have the opportunity to utilize Pender Island Fire Rescue’s state-of-the-art live-fire and drill-tower training facility, completed in 2018.

Members of the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, the Southern Gulf Islands Emergency Program, and School District 64 also lend their support to this important initiative. Students receive career credits towards graduation through their school districts upon completion of the camp.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Pender Kingfisher parcel secured

After more than a year of fundraising, organizers announced this week a 45-acre parcel on Pender Island singled out for its rare habitat has...

Islanders give beloved Mayne Queen ferry a heartfelt send-off

BY PRISCILLA EWBANK Special to the Driftwood The MV Mayne Queen is retiring after 57 years in our waters, 40 of them serving the Outer Gulf...

Pender organizers seek final $500k by the end of the year 

Raincoast Conservation Foundation and the Pender Islands Conservancy have raised 70 per cent of the $2.1 million required to complete the purchase of the...

Islands Trust offices to close on Mayne, Pender, Saturna

Islands Trust offices on Mayne, North Pender and Saturna will be closing this summer, after the decision was made by Trust Council as part...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
1.3 ° C
5.7 °
-0.3 °
98 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
4 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933