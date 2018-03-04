Remains of unoccupied house at the bottom of Cranberry Road that was reported on fire just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 4.
Gail Sjuberg / GI Driftwood
News

Unoccupied Cranberry Road house burns

By Driftwood Staff
Salt Spring Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at an unoccupied house at the bottom of Cranberry Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George said the call came in at 1:08 a.m. Crews from all three island halls responded, with work completed at around 6 a.m.

“The team did an excellent job containing the fire and stopping it from spreading further,” said George. 

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

