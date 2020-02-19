Stolen truck found in harbour

Salt Spring RCMP were called to the Fulford area for two vehicle-related calls last Wednesday that included the discovery of a missing truck in the waters of Fulford Harbour.

The local detachment said police responded to a report of a possible vehicle submerged in the water approximately 200 feet from the roadway near the 400 block of Isabella Point Road. Shortly after receiving the report, there was an an additional report of a vehicle being stolen sometime overnight from the same general area.

A community Facebook post that Blaze Fullbrook made last Wednesday morning identified the truck as a 1980s model Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the family.

Police who visited the scene determined the partially submerged truck was in fact the vehicle that had been reported stolen. Isabella Road was closed to traffic for 30 to 45 minutes while Johnson’s Automotive Service’s towtruck and operator performed the difficult recovery operation.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP or CrimeStoppers.