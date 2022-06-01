Salt Spring Island RCMP Provide 2022 First Quarter Report

SUBMITTED BY SSI RCMP

As of April 1, 2022, Salt Spring RCMP responded to 654 calls in the first three months of the year. In addition to these 654 calls, SSI RCMP conducted 48 licensed premises checks (bar walks), 254 foot patrols in Centennial Park and other areas, and issued 119 warnings/violation tickets for traffic-related offences.

Of the 654, calls, there were 67 mental health-related calls (10% of call volume in this quarter), nine firearms calls, nine sex-related offences and 16 motor vehicle collisions. Police also responded to downed power lines, child custody issues, snow-related traffic hazards, mischief including multiple acts of graffiti, multiple assaults and multiple drug/alcohol-related offences.

In the first quarter of 2022, some of the calls are detailed below:

January:

a male was apprehended and transported to hospital after making suicidal comments.

Police were called for a male smashing the windows of a vehicle. Police attended and spoke with the male who stated he was upset and was breaking the windows of his own vehicle – no charges laid.

Police apprehended a female under the Mental Health Act and transported her to the hospital after she attempted to cut her wrists.

a female was arrested for Mischief after she graffiti’d the bathroom of a local business.

Police mediated a situation between an adult daughter and her mother regarding their living arrangements in the same house.

Police were called by a resident who was upset that light from her neighbour’s motion-sensor lights were shining in her window, and she didn’t want to use curtains; situation mediated.

Police investigated an allegation of sexual assault; a charge recommendation was forwarded to Crown.

Police responded to a noise complaint at 6:00am in Drummond Park and found a female shooting “bear-bangers” at the incoming tide to try and stop it from advancing up the beach; the female was subsequently directed to leave the beach area quietly.

Police conducted a search for a missing elderly male who, after a few hours, was found to have returned back home, tired but unharmed.

A shoplifter was identified after leaving a business with stolen alcohol; a charge recommendation was made to Crown.

A prohibited driver was caught driving by SSI RCMP; the male was subsequently arrested and charges laid.

A male who stole $5,000.00+ worth of product from a local business was caught, the product was returned to the owner and charges of theft and break & enter were recommended to Crown.

February:

SSI RCMP were dispatched to an adult male driving a vehicle onto a ferry with an unsecured baby on his lap. The male became belligerent toward BC Ferries staff when asked to put the child in a child restraint seat. The male was later located by RCMP in Duncan and he apologized to police for his actions and his attitude toward BC Ferries staff. Police are asking that people using the ferry remain courteous to BC Ferries staff.

Police were advised of squatters lighting fires and defecating in public; the squatters and their belongings were removed from private property.

SSI RCMP responded to a loud explosion on the beach along Fulford-Ganges Road in Ganges; the fires were subsequently extinguished and a female was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and lodged in cells.

A male was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and was subsequently lodged in cells.

Charges were recommended to Crown after a male youth uttered death threats.

Impaired driving charges were laid against a male, who was also subsequently charged with having no driver’s licence and no insurance.

Police responded to a vehicle on fire on Rainbow Road.

SSI RCMP investigated a report of multiple acts of bestiality where both a dog and a horse were involved; the male has been identified, the accusations have been confirmed and deemed mental-health related.

March: