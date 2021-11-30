Repaired Salt Spring Roads Fully Opened Monday

Fulford-Ganges Road was officially opened to through traffic on Monday morning after flooding Nov. 15 resulted in almost two weeks of closures, although Emcon Services personnel had removed barricades on the weekend.

Emcon crews spent the past two weeks repairing Salt Spring’s main north-south artery in the Blackburn Lake area and south. While most of Fulford-Ganges has been repaired, a section between Kitchen and Dukes roads lacks pavement and drivers need to slow down and negotiate a few small potholes at that point.

At an ASK Salt Spring gathering at the library on Friday, Salt Spring’s emergency program coordinator Charles Nash stated that a blocked culvert at Blackburn Lake caused the lake to overflow following the epic rainfall of Nov. 13-15.

Isabella Point Road was also officially opened to all traffic in the past week, and North End Road even earlier.

Also at the ASK Salt Spring session, Salt Spring Island Transportation Commission chair Gayle Baker confirmed that island property owners are responsible for clearing their own culverts. The roads maintenance contractor will only do so in the case of an emergency.