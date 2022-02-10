Regional district seeking new leader as Robert Lapham retires

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking for someone to take on the district’s top job, as current chief administrative officer Robert Lapham prepares to retire this fall.

Chief administrative officer since 2013 and a staffer with the CRD since 2006, Lapham began working with the CRD as general manager of the planning and protective services division. Prior to this, Lapham was a planner and manager in the City of North Vancouver, Peace River Regional District and the Regional District of Nanaimo, among other organizations.

During his nine years as CAO, the CRD has been in growth mode and investing heavily in infrastructure and operations, said board chair Colin Plant in a Feb. 10 news release. This included an expansion to a regional affordable housing portfolio, construction of hospital facilities and additions to regional parks and emergency management systems. A $775-million wastewater treatment project was also undertaken during this time.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr. Lapham for his tremendous leadership and dedication in this challenging and critically important role,” Plant stated.

The CRD is now recruiting for Lapham’s position, one he’ll stay in until a new person is hired. The CAO reports to the regional district’s 24-member board and oversees the CRD’s $611-million budget, the more than 200 services and $2.5 billion of tangible assets under management. The CAO also oversees the Capital Regional Hospital District and Capital Region Housing Corporation, in addition to all CRD operations.