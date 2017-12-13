Referendum spending amounts revealed

Salt Spring individuals and business groups donated more than $100,000 and spent nearly $70,000 advertising their positions on whether the island should incorporate in the lead-up to the Sept. 9 referendum.

Disclosure statements released by Elections BC this week show the winning “no” side of the question, who rallied under the Positively No campaign of the Many Islanders Opposed to Incorporation, outspent the opposition by 18 per cent, and could have continued for a much longer period. The Many Islanders received $60,985.52 in contributions and spent $35,039.47 across all platforms. These included brochures and flyers, newspaper ads, signs and internet ads.

Yes Empowers Salt Spring Island received donations of $43,528.64 in total and spent $29,647.26.

