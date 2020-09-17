RCMP seek help to identify ATM vandal

Salt Spring Island RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing mischief investigation.

On Saturday Sept. 5 at 3:40 a.m., an unknown person poured liquids onto the ATM machines at the Island Savings credit union in Ganges.

If you have any information on this incident or can identify the person in the photo(s), please contact Const. Ted Turgeon of the Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).