Islanders submit 1,850 elector response forms

The Capital Regional District’s Bylaw 4325 was rejected by twice as many Salt Spring voters as needed to defeat the proposal to establish a Community Safety Service.

According to the CRD website, a total of 1,858 elector response forms were submitted to the CRD by the Dec. 9 deadline. Eight of those were rejected, for a total of 1,850 valid forms. The CRD had estimated that 910 qualified voters — or 10 per cent — had to submit the forms in order for the bylaw to not be passed under the alternative approval process.

The 1,850 figure represents more than 20 per cent of Salt Spring’s qualified voters.