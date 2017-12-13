Investigation continues into island woman’s death

GI Driftwood

The police and forensic investigation into the death of a Salt Spring woman at a Maliview Drive residence on Wednesday, Dec. 6 continues.

Salt Spring RCMP were called to the residence at 148 Maliview Drive shortly before noon on Wednesday. Police officers who were at the scene Wednesday said foul play was suspected but that the general public was not in danger.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and kept in custody until Friday when RCMP state that he was released from custody and then apprehended under the Mental Health Act. Sources identified the victim as Heather Jones, 47, and her son, Martin Vandenberg, as the man in custody.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service are all involved in the investigation. They are now trying to piece together the last movements of Heather Jones in the hours and days before her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11.

Jones was a lifelong islander who graduated from Gulf Islands Secondary School. She purchased the Amber Cab Co. in 2014.