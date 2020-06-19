Fire hall project info session offered online June 24th

Islanders and property owners are invited to learn about options for replacing the Ganges fire hall at an online info session set for Wednesday, June 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Panelists will be Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George, Salt Spring Fire Protection District board chair Ron Lindstrom and FireWise Consulting associate Ernie Polsom.

They will share information about:

• the community-based Fire Rescue Advisory Committee and broader community engagement;

• findings from recent building and site technical reports and known options;

• the investigation for a suitable location (Brinkworthy);

• opportunities to engage the community in the future of the existing hall;

• next steps in the planning process.

The event will be streamed live on the Zoom platform and on the district’s Facebook page. Questions will be welcomed before and during the session. The session will also be recorded for viewing later, and questions can be posted in the Q&A section on the website.

A follow-up online survey will also be used to help gather feedback.

For more information, people can visit the www.SpeakUpSaltSpring.ca website.

If anyone has questions about the event or the project, an email can be sent to info@saltspringfire.ca.