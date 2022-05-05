Fire district hires new CAO

The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) will have a new chief administrative officer (CAO) as of June 1.

According to a fire district news release, Rodney Dieleman is from Manitoba where he was the director of finance and administration for both the Department of Environment, Climate and Parks and for the Department of Natural Resources and Northern Development. In those roles, he administered contracts with 11 municipal fire departments, working with operating budgets exceeding $200 million.

“Dieleman has 25 years of practical experience managing complex financial systems with diverse stakeholders and is a graduate of business administration,” states the SSIFPD. “Having worked in an executive capacity for the Manitoba government, Rodney is well qualified for the position and will be a tremendous asset to our community. We are lucky to have him.

“With the appointment of Jamie Holmes to fire chief and Rodney Dieleman to CAO, the board of trustees has put in place a competent management team that is prepared for any challenge and ready to move emergency services forward.”

Dieleman replaces Andrew Peat, who was the most recent fire district CAO who had already retired when he came back to fill the position for a second time on a temporary basis.