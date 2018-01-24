Falling trees just miss squash court

Salt Spring Squash Court dodged two giant bullets during the weekend storm. A Douglas fir tree fell, barely scraping an eavestrough, and ended up underneath the overhang. Another large fir tree just missed the back end of the building. Winds of up to 120 km/hr lashed the Gulf Islands overnight Saturday and Sunday morning, resulting in numerous downed trees, cancelled BC Ferries sailings and power outages of up to 24 hours for some residents.