CRD Opens Outdoor Recreation Facilities

Some of Salt Spring’s key outdoor recreation facilities will reopen on Thursday, May 14.

The Capital Regional District announced today that the outdoor tennis courts and multi-sport court at Portlock Park, the bike park in Mouat Park and the Kanaka Road Skate Park are among several outdoor facilities in the CRD that will be reopened. Facilities were directed to close due to COVID-19 concerns on March 17.

“Signage will be posted at each facility reminding users to observe health and safety precautions and follow best practices for physical distancing,” explains a CRD press release. “These measures will help to ensure a safe outdoor recreation space for all. Users are expected to continue to adhere to public health guidelines of maintaining two metres of physical distance, no sharing of equipment, practising good hand hygiene, and staying home if sick.”

The CRD says that following the announcement of the provincial government’s Restart Plan for B.C., its staff have been working diligently to revise programs and services to follow provincial health guidelines. Information about further reopening of the recreation facilities will be available at a later date.

Registration for summer camps and programs is currently open only for Panorama Recreation camps and programs.

Salt Spring PARC information is available at www.crd.bc.ca/SSIParc.