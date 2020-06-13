Boil Water Advisory issued for Fernwood part of Highland-Fernwood water service area

Message from the Capital Regional District issued at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13:

A water main break has resulted in the draining of the water storage tanks in the Fernwood part of the Highland-Fernwood Water Service Area on Salt Spring Island (click here for map) and this has resulted in reduced or no water service to CRD customers in this service area. When water service is restored, the CRD Integrated Water Services, in consultation with Island Health, have issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Fernwood part of the Highland-Fernwood water service and residents in the impacted area should BOIL their drinking water until further notice.

The Boil Water Advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘ALL CLEAR’ notice, at which time the customers of the Fernwood Water Service Area will be notified as soon as possible. During the Boil Water Advisory, household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for 1 minute.

For updates regarding this advisory, visit www.crd.bc.ca .

For more information on boil water advisories, please visit www.viha.ca/boilwater