New Fulford Post Office cancel ‘hard at work’

Salt Spring philatelists had reason to celebrate last week, as a new pictorial cancel stamp for the Fulford Post Office entered service, according to postmaster Andrea LeBorgne.

A “cancel” is an inked stamp, used over postage to indicate the value has been used, and typically will show the date a letter or parcel was mailed and the post office where it was processed. LeBorgne said after several months of working on content and design, Fulford’s new cancel was “hard at work” in the south-end post office next to the Rock Salt Restaurant — and just in time for the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

LeBorgne noticed back in January that “2023” was the last year on the date wheel for the Fulford Post Office’s cancel stamp — meaning there was plenty of time to work on a new one.

“I was thrilled when Robert Bateman agreed to contribute a sketch for the project,” said LeBorgne. “His artful line drawing reflects the natural beauty of the harbour and Mount Maxwell.”

W̱ENÁ¸NEĆ and HWUNE’NUTS, the SENĆOŦEN and Hul’q’umi’num place names for Fulford Harbour, are included on the stamp, as a reminder of the First Nations traditional use of the island.

“This was the perfect time to freshen the look and make a new image specific to the Fulford Post Office,” said LeBorgne. “Creating awareness about the Indigenous place names can hopefully become a conversation starter, and a learning opportunity.”

Locals on Salt Spring can look for the new image on items originating from the Fulford Post Office, and can mail letters and parcels Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m.

To receive a pictorial cancel for collecting, according to Canada Post, anyone can mail envelopes or covers, stamped with return postage, inside a stamped envelope to the Fulford Post Office, 101 Morningside Rd.

Address the envelope to the attention of the postmaster.