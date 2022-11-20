Monday, November 21, 2022
November 21, 2022
New York City jazz pianist Michael Weiss, who will perform with his quartet at ArtSpring on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Photo by John Abbott)
Arts & Entertainment

Michael Weiss jazz quartet comes to ArtSpring

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

Jazz fans on Salt Spring are in for a serious treat with the much-anticipated appearance of legendary NYC jazz pianist, composer, educator and band leader Michael Weiss on the ArtSpring stage Nov. 24.

Along with the members of his quartet, Weiss delivers the agility and depth of someone who has enjoyed his four decades of working with such jazz giants as Johnny Griffin, Art Farmer, George Coleman, Wynton Marsalis, Jimmy Heath, Frank Wess, Slide Hampton, The Jazztet, Lou Donaldson, Charles McPherson, Jon Hendricks and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.

A true double threat as a dazzling pianist and deeply thoughtful composer, Weiss was recognized early on as a bright light in jazz, winning the BMI Thelonious Monk composer competition and placing second in the Monk International Jazz Piano competition. As a leader, Weiss has headlined at every major New York jazz venue including the Village Vanguard. “He can focus the intensity in a tune as well as any pianist in mainstream jazz,” says the New York Times.

Together with Cory Weeds (tenor saxophone), John Lee (bass), and Jesse Cahill (drums), the Michael Weiss Quartet will perform music from Weiss’ latest album Persistence (2022.) It takes audiences on a jazz journey through four clever originals and four classic standards from the likes of Jimmy Van Heusen, Fats Waller, Thelonious Monk, and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Whatever the combination, The Detroit Free Press reviewed the line-up frankly with “the songs simply smoke.”

One doesn’t have to be an aficionado to take a plunge into this jazz pool. With a couple of Weiss’ original tracks hitting contemporary charts, and inclusive but exciting interpretations of ballads like Only the Lonely and up-tempo swings like Jitterbug Waltz and Monk’s Epistrophy – new and experienced ears alike will perk up to what promises to be both intriguing and unforgettable.

Tickets are still available for Thursday night’s performance at 7:30 p.m., online or at the ArtSpring box office.

