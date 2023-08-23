Thursday, August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023
SEARCH
Obituaries

Merke, David Lyle

December 18, 1946 – August 10, 2023

All that we love deeply,

becomes part of us….

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

DODDS, Robert John Michael (Bob)

August 2, 1942 - August 5, 2023 Born August 2, 1942, in Victoria, BC Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 5, 2023,...

JAMES, Nancy Rennie

1925 – 2023 Nancy Rennie James passed away on 20 June 2023, at Lady Minto Hospital, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia.Nancy was born in Chicago...

PHELAN, DANIEL D.

Daniel D. Phelan of Salt Spring Island B.C. died in his 93rd 2023,(August 5th,) at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his...

PEDERSEN, Anton (Tony)Kristian

Feb 04, 1920 – July 30, 2023 *103 yearsAs kind as he was gentle. Tony Pedersen was born on his great grandfather’s farm in Denmark...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
11.7 ° C
14.1 °
9.3 °
96 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933