Local woman attends United Nations Commission

CFUW SUBMISSION

As one of 20 members of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) delegation from Canada, Barbara DuMoulin will join policymakers, government officials and activists from around the world for the 2024 United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW68) in New York City from March 11 to 22.

This year’s theme is “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.”

What will be considered? Strategies to eliminate poverty, which has distinct adverse impacts on women, changes to institutions (including laws restricting women’s rights) and levelling the financial playing field to enable women to participate more fully in business and economic life.

The UNCSW is the main intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls throughout the world. CFUW holds Consultative Status with the UN through the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which permits it to send a delegation to join other accredited civil society organizations, UN Member States and UN agencies.

“I am interested in seeing what commitments member states, particularly Canada, will make to eradicate poverty and close the gender gap,” said DuMoulin. She is the VP of International Relations for CFUW and oversees the delegation.

DuMoulin looks forward to sharing her UNCSW68 experiences with local community leaders and CFUW Salt Spring Island Club members. To learn more about joining CFUW and gender equality in Canada, visit cfuw.org, or to learn more about the Salt Spring Island Club, visit cfuwssi.ca/.