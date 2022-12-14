Wednesday, December 14, 2022
December 14, 2022
Local community commission election date to be May 27, 2023

By Robb Magley

Salt Spring voters will choose four members of the island’s first local community commission (LCC) at an election Saturday, May 27, 2023. 

That’s the tentative date recommended by Capital Regional District (CRD) staff and, if a relevant bylaw passes as expected today (Dec. 14), the process to plan the election and to dissolve certain local commissions to be taken over by the LCC will begin.  

The CRD’s Electoral Areas Committee was expected to adopt Salt Spring Island Local Community Commission Bylaw No. 1 at its Dec. 14 meeting, laying out a transition plan that includes considerations for an expected quorum of newly elected commissioners holding their first LCC meeting in June. Before then, a transition plan would involve minor changes to some bylaws relating to the soon-to-be-disbanded commissions, as well as final reports and transition materials provided to the incoming LCC before those commissions fully wind down. 

Commissions whose purviews will now be administrated fully by the LCC delegation are the Salt Spring Island Economic Sustainability Commission, the Salt Spring Island Liquid Waste Disposal Local Service Commission, Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission and Salt Spring Transportation Commission. Further administrative authority falling to the new LCC will be that established for street lighting, and for grants in aid — the latter requiring the local director’s approval in addition to that of the LCC in order for grants to be awarded.

The LCC will also administer livestock injury compensation matters, and serve in an advisory capacity for funds allocated via the Salt Spring Island Arts Contribution Service, Salt Spring Island Public Library Service, and the Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue Service. 

The LCC will be composed of the four new commissioners and the Salt Spring Island Electoral Area CRD director, currently Gary Holman. Commissioners will serve four-year terms, and will hold regular public meetings each month. The LCC may also choose to create advisory bodies. Details surrounding how individuals should express their interest in running for LCC positions are expected in the coming weeks.

