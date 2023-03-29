Little Pockets of Defiant Beauty opens at ArtSpring

A mixed-media exhibition featuring work of seven Salt Spring Island artists opens Saturday, April 1 in the ArtSpring gallery.

Through contemporary fine-art photography, digital art and paintings, the artists interpret the theme of Little Pockets of Defiant Beauty in different artistic styles.

Exhibiting artists are Seth Berkowitz, Stefanie Denz, April Mackey, Ella MacQueen-Denz, Robert Moss, Anette Schrage and Michela Sorrentino.

According to press material, “the show’s common thread is the defiant strength of beauty in various scenarios — from ordinary household items to cinematographic scenes, unusual spaces and social relationships. The exhibition challenges the way we define beauty and offers unexpected perspectives.”

An opening reception is on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The show runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until April 10.

For more information about the artists and a sneak look at some of the show’s art work, people can visit defiantbeauty.ca.