Thursday, September 7, 2023
Arts & Entertainment

Lederman and Sullivan merge in 2020 Vision Exhibit

By Contributed Article

Salt Spring Island will witness a unique collaboration between renowned abstract expressionist Jeff Lederman and poet Margaret Sullivan at the 2020 Vision Exhibition at the ArtSpring Gallery from Sept. 6 to 18.

The show will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

According to press material, the exhibit will showcase 20 large-scale paintings by Lederman, who is known to many as the founder of the Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre. The show’s artworks capture both new developments in his work and some of his timeless classics. Complementing the paintings are Sullivan’s poetry, each crafted in response to the paintings, offering attendees a thought-provoking, multi-disciplinary experience.

With very few exceptions, both Lederman and Sullivan will be present to engage with attendees, answer questions and share insights into their creative journey.

Beyond the creative works, the story of Lederman and Sullivan is one of passion, collaboration and rediscovery. From their early days in Chicago, where their combined creativity produced iconic works, to their individual journeys and eventual reunion, their personal story adds a layer of depth to the exhibit. Today, as a married couple, they continue to inspire and support each other, channeling their creativity into various projects and their initiative to support undiscovered poets.

For more details about the 2020 Vision Exhibition and to explore the works of Lederman and Sullivan, visit studiojeff.net.

