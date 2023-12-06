Friday, December 8, 2023
December 8, 2023
SEARCH
Obituaries

Kathleen “Amina” Faith Towne Vaillancourt

Passed peacefully surrounded by song, family and friends. 

Kathleen will be remembered for her generous heart, and her beautiful spirit. She was a dedicated social work instructor, counsellor, and advocate for social justice. She was a supportive ally for family, students, and friends alike. She touched many lives and will be remembered lovingly. She is survived by her loving husband Don, her two daughters Maia and Serena, her grand children Kyrus, Madrid, Rowan, and Cooper, her siblings Anna and David Vamvakius. 

Kathleen has been laid to rest among the trees in the Burgoyne Valley Natural Cemetery.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

Chris Kodaly

Chris Kodaly peacefully passed away on October 31st at 3:33PM in Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island after a short battle with cancer....

Theresa (Terry) Fuoco

July 29, 1948-October 23, 2023 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa (Terry) Fuoco, beloved sister, auntie and friend after...

VERNA HELEN ELLIOTT 

September 1950 — November 2, 2023  VERNA HELEN ELLIOTT  September 1950 — November 2, 2023  Verna passed away in palliative care at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital with...

Rita Eugenie Marie Dods (nee Hudon)

April 13, 1931 - August 27, 2023 RITA DODS, known as “Mom” or “Grammy” to her treasured loved ones and extended family, passed away peacefully...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
-1.3 ° C
1.9 °
-2.9 °
100 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Fri
4 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933