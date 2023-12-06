Kathleen “Amina” Faith Towne Vaillancourt

Passed peacefully surrounded by song, family and friends.

Kathleen will be remembered for her generous heart, and her beautiful spirit. She was a dedicated social work instructor, counsellor, and advocate for social justice. She was a supportive ally for family, students, and friends alike. She touched many lives and will be remembered lovingly. She is survived by her loving husband Don, her two daughters Maia and Serena, her grand children Kyrus, Madrid, Rowan, and Cooper, her siblings Anna and David Vamvakius.

Kathleen has been laid to rest among the trees in the Burgoyne Valley Natural Cemetery.