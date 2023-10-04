Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Acclaimed pianist, vocalist and songwriter Michael Kaeshammer, who always thrills an ArtSpring audience and will perform next Wednesday, Oct. 11 as part of the ArtSpring Presents season. (Photo by TINA ACKE)
Arts & Entertainment

Kaeshammer passions come to ArtSpring stage

By Contributed Article

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

FOR ARTSPRING

Popular Victoria-based piano musician, vocalist and songwriter Michael Kaeshammer returns to ArtSpring Wednesday, Oct. 11 with advance singles from his 15th album entitled Turn It Up, to be released in the spring of 2024.

Turn It Up is among four new songs released this year, including his take on Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Never Knew What Love Was and My Valentine.

For this multi-Juno-nominated artist whose career has been highlighted by nine tours of China, three appearances at the Olympics and collaborations with international superstars, German-born Kaeshammer remains attached to the Victoria area where he grew up and got his start.

As a professional performer, Kaeshammer developed a style that weaves threads of classical, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, stride and even pop into a signature and sought-after sonic tapestry. One of those early threads was co-writing sessions with Salt Spring’s past resident rocker Randy Bachman.

Bachman was also the first guest on Kaeshammer’s Kitchen, a new cooking show venture that premiered this summer. Inspired by being on the road and often getting late-night food that is not the best, Kaeshammer invites musicians he has worked with to share the kitchen, recipes, and conversations about food and music.

In the first episode, Kaeshammer and Bachman rock a recipe for ragu before performing a rendition of Takin’ Care of Business together. Kaeshammer’s Kitchen is broadcast nationwide Saturdays on Yes TV and CHEK.

Tickets for next Wednesday’s concert are available online and at the box office, including youth tickets for $5 and ArtSpring’s new Theatre Angel Program, which puts 20 tickets on sale one week prior to a performance for only $15 each in person or by phone.

